Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

