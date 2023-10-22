Avestar Capital LLC Sells 361 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $347.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.54 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

