Avestar Capital LLC Sells 421 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $46.35 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

