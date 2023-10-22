Avestar Capital LLC Sells 891 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

