B. Riley Lowers Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $24.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.79.

NYSE:SIX opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

