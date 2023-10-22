Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $580.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $664.79. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $437.12 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

