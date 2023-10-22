Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,308.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

