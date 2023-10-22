Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

