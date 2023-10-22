Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

