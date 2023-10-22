Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 17,786 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 98,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 123.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 914,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,385,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 61,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.