Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

