Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Ball Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Ball has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

