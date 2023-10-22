Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,044,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $87,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,058,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,816,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

