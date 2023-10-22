Barclays Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $55.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halliburton by 98.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

