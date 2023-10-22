Barclays Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $106.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of MTZ opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -382.25 and a beta of 1.50. MasTec has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

