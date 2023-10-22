Barclays Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $18.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.74.

NOVA stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,805,000 after buying an additional 1,265,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 855,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,254,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

