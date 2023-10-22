Barclays Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$50.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

TRP stock opened at C$46.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.53. The stock has a market cap of C$46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.33%.

In other news, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

