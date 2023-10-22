Barclays Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $60.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.67.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,229,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

