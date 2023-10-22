Barclays Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.02.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $486,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $453,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,433,000 after purchasing an additional 212,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

