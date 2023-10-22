Barclays Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $16.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.02.

CNHI opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,433,000 after acquiring an additional 212,750 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

