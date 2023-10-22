Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 2,998,749 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $56,700,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

