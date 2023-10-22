BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.36.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$50.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3221865 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.