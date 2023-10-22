BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.36.
BCE Stock Down 1.6 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3221865 EPS for the current year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
