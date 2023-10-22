BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.12

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.12 and traded as low as $89.60. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 864 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BESIY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

