Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.4% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

