Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Southern were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

