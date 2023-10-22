Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $1.59 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.70. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.