Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,620 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

