Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after buying an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $205.83 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

