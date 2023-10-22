Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,086,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

