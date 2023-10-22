Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

