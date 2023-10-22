Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

