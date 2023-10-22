Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $13.34 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 886,739 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,228,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 303,447 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

