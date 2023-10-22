Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $386.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.47.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
