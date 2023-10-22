Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $375.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

