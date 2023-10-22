Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,555 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

VRIG stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

