Benchmark Cuts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,952,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,896,000 after buying an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,031,000 after buying an additional 527,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

