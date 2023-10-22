Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,002 shares during the period. Bentley Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,871 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $2,453,181.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,876,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,248,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

BSY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

