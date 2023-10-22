Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.9 %

BERY stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

