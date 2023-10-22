Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $241.24 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $13.77 or 0.00046019 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $241.24 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00085081 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

