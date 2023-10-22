BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $223,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 59.5% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 26,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 13.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

BLK opened at $614.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $570.94 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $679.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.