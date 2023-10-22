BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.83. The stock had a trading volume of 850,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.94 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

