Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Block has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

