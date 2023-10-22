BMO Capital Markets Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $159.96 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

