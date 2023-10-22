BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 12.93 and last traded at 12.92. Approximately 10,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.89.

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.03.

