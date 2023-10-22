Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

Shares of BLX opened at C$25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.13. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.65 and a 52-week high of C$43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1301894 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

