Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
