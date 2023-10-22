Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.71 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 106,572 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.37 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.77.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

