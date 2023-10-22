Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

