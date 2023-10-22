Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 11,638,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

