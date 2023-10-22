Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. Burnham had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of BURCA opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Burnham has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

